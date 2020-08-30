With 78,761 coronavirus cases, India registers highest one-day spike in the world

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 3.5 million, just a week after it crossed the 30-lakh mark, with a record single-day spike of 78,761 cases.

This total of 78,761 new cases in a day is the highest single-day spike in the world.

The total coronavirus cases rose to 3,542,733, while the death toll climbed to 63,498 with 948 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries surged to 2,713,933 on Sunday, pushing the recovery rate to 76.47 per cent.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.79 per cent.

There are 7,65,302 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.60 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 cases rose from 20 lakh to 30 lakh in 16 days, 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days while it had taken 59 days for the cases to cross the 10 lakh-mark. It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while just 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 41,461,636 samples have been tested up to August 29 with 1,055,027 samples being tested on Saturday.