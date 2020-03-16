Wise initiative by PM Modi to call SAARC conference on coronavirus outbreak: Nepal

Nepal has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led initiative of calling a SAARC conference on dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, and has termed it "timely". He said it shows the grouping is not "dead" and at the time of need can "come together... irrespective of any differences".

In an exclusive conversation with WION's diplomatic correspondent, Nepal envoy Nilambar Acharya also said it was not the time to discuss things that "disunite us" when asked about Pakistan raking up the Kashmir issue while discussing coronavirus in the video conference of SAARC countries.

Excerpts from the interview --

WION: How do you see the India-led initiative to revive SAARC?

Nilambar Acharya: It is an exemplary conference and a great initiative by PM Modi. It was very timely, and appropriate in combining our efforts to control the spread of coronavirus. It was the first video conference and first coming together of eight countries -- leaders of SAARC after 2014, the last summit of the SAARC.

WION: The conference instils hope that SAARC can be revived, given no meet has happened since 2014. Isn't it?

Nilambar Acharya: First of all, it shows SAARC is not dead; it shows SAARC can come together in time of need, irrespective of differences. It shows the SAARC region has many things in common, and that it is one force in protecting the region from disasters and pandemics. PM Modi's initiative also shows India's role, and its place in this region. Collective problems should be addressed collectively.

WION: How do you see PM Modi announcing measures for SAARC region -- a $10 million fund and response teams?

Nilambar Acharya: PM Modi has taken a very timely and a very wise initiative, and he has given hope that this region can set an example of how it can confront problems collectively. A rapid response team of doctors has been placed. It will be at the disposal of SAARC countries. Additionally, an emergency fund of $10 million from India side and other countries will also come. There are follow up actions planned, and that too within a week. Another video conference will happen; meetings will happen. This is a crisis, but it has brought leaders of the region together.

WION: One country raked bilateral issues at the SAARC conference meet. What do you have to say about it?

Nilambar Acharya: We should not discuss what disunites us. It is time to discuss what unites us in order to collectively face the crisis.

WION: What are the measures Nepal has taken to contain the virus?

Nilambar Acharya: We are vigilant. Prepared but not panicking, as PM Modi said. Preparations are going on, and we are very cautious -- like we are maintaining hygiene, and not taking up foreign visits.

