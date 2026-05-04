/Winners vs losers: Who rose and who fell in state Assembly polls? Check top 10 famous candidates inside

The 2026 assembly elections results are going to change the political landscape in dramatic ways, mostly in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam. From Vijay’s striking debut in Tamil Nadu to a saffron surge in West Bengal and Kerala returning to its cyclical pattern, the results are revealing clear winners and decisive losers. This outcome goes beyond government formation, highlighting who has reshaped the political narrative and who has been sidelined. Traditional power centres have been disrupted, new players have risen, and long-held assumptions have been upended.

Top 5 winners

Vijay

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After securing over 100 seats, Vijay's TVK has emerged as the biggest party in Tamil Nadu, which is fundamentally going to change the state's political grammar. After this win, Vijay has effectively disrupted a five-decade-old Dravidian duopoly, setting a new election debut standard. His decision to contest all 234 seats independently has played a significant role in positioning TVK as a clean, alternative force outside traditional alliances. This 'third way' appears to have resonated strongly with young and first-time voters looking for a break from the DMK-AIADMK cycle.

2. RG Kar Doctor's Mother Ratna Debnath

Ratna Debnath, the mother of the young female doctor who was allegedly raped and killed in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, is fighting as a BJP candidate from the Panihati seat in the West Bengal assembly election. Previously, TMC's Tirthankar Ghosh was ahead of her this morning, but now, he's trailing. Ratna Debnath's party is also going to make a historic victory with a meteoric rise in Bengal, a state where the BJP had never been able to come into power.

3. Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma stands out as a key winner in the 2026 Assembly elections, achieving the rare feat of turning incumbency into an advantage and securing a third consecutive victory for the BJP-led NDA in Assam. In a state known for strong anti-incumbency trends, he rode a wave of continued public support. His focus on infrastructure growth and targeted welfare schemes like Orunodoi helped build strong connections with rural households and women voters, sustaining momentum rather than fatigue.

4. V D Satheesan

V D Satheesan, along with Rahul Gandhi, played a crucial role in a major political shift in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF crossed the majority mark early in counting, ending the decade-long rule of the LDF under Pinarayi Vijayan. As Leader of the Opposition, Satheesan was instrumental in revitalising the UDF through extensive outreach and a sustained campaign, strengthening grassroots support. His strong lead in Paravur further cemented his position as both a mass leader and strategist.

5. Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari has emerged as a pivotal figure in the BJP’s breakthrough in West Bengal, credited with converting political momentum into a majority. As Leader of the Opposition, he played a dual role as strategist and executor, helping the party cross the majority mark and bringing an end to the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress.

Top 5 losers

6. Mamata Banerjee

After the defeat of Mamata Banerjee in the assembly election 2026, it marks the end of a 15-year political dominance in West Bengal. Her loss from the CM chair depicts a convergence of multiple pressures that include the RG Kar incident, which became a powerful symbol of public anger over governance and women’s safety. Meanwhile, the BJP led opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, capitalised on this with a strong identity and infiltration narrative, flipping key districts.

7. M K Stalin

The 2026 Assembly results mark a major setback for M K Stalin, reflecting not just a loss of power but a breakdown of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s long-standing dominance in Tamil Nadu. For years, the state’s politics revolved around the DMK–AIADMK rivalry, but this election disrupted that balance, with the DMK slipping to third place in several regions.

8. Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan and the Left Democratic Front feature among the key losers after their attempt at securing a historic third consecutive term was decisively halted by the Congress-led UDF. The defeat highlights the limitations of Vijayan’s centralised leadership style, which critics increasingly portrayed as authoritarian, diminishing its earlier appeal.

9. Gaurav Gogoi

Gaurav Gogoi emerges as one of the notable losers in the 2026 Assam elections, unable to turn a high-profile campaign into a serious challenge against the BJP and Himanta Biswa Sarma. His defeat in Jorhat to BJP’s Hitendranath Goswami weakens his bid to transition from a national leader to a strong state-level contender. The Congress-led Asom Sonmilito Morcha also failed to significantly dent the BJP’s dominance despite alliance efforts.

10. Edappadi K Palaniswami