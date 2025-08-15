/Will the US give Ukraine security guarantees? Donald Trump's 'NATO' reply

Before leaving for Alaska to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump on Friday responded to a query on whether his country will provide a security guarantee to Ukraine if Moscow agrees to a peace deal. He sounded non-committal, saying no security will be provided in the form of NATO.

"Not in the form of NATO because that's not going to, you know, there are certain things that aren't going to happen," he said.

He, however, said that security guarantees are a possibility, with help from Europe. He, however, didn't elaborate further.

Donald Trump further said that territorial swaps will also be discussed in the meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska. However, he said Ukraine would make a decision in this regard ultimately.

Donald Trump further said he would not meet with Putin to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine. He Putin would have taken the entire Ukraine if Trump wasn't the President.

Putin will arrive in a Western bloc country for the first time since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Trump had said earlier this week that there would be a 25 per cent chance that the meeting wouldn't be successful.

Zelensky told Trump and European leaders in a call on Tuesday that they should be prepared to impose sanctions on Moscow if Putin doesn't agree to an immediate ceasefire.

Trump said he is meeting Putin to get Russia and Ukraine "at the table".

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, however, said that Moscow wouldn't forecast the outcome of the Trump-Putin meeting.