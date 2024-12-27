The world is mourning the loss of former Indian prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh at the age of 92 on Thursday (Dec 26).

His tenure as a prime minister from 2004 to 2014 was shaped by major economic reforms that lifted people out of poverty. As a prominent economist and statesman, he left a legacy that will be remembered forever.

Leaders across the world paid tribute to Dr Singh.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered his heartfelt condolences as Dr Singh left for his heavenly abode. He called him a “champion of the US-India strategic partnership."

Blinken further said, "Dr Singh’s leadership laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades."



He lauded Dr Singh’s domestic contributions towards India’s economic reforms. "At home, Dr Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India’s rapid economic growth"

The United States offers our sincere condolences to the people of India for the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Dr. Singh was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries… pic.twitter.com/ajUlXOXpHH — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2024

Maldivian former president Abdulla Shahid

Former president Abdulla gave his sincere condolences, remembering Singh’s visit to the Maldives in 2011, where he became the first head of state to address the Maldivian Parliament. “May he rest in peace, and may his family and loved ones be comforted by the lasting legacy he leaves. My deepest condolences to the people and government of India on this loss,” he said.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai defined Dr Singh as "one of India’s most illustrious sons" and an "unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan."

As India bids farewell to this visionary leader, we remember his remarkable contributions to the nation's growth and development.

Dr Manmohan Singh's legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders and policymakers, and his impact on India's history will be remembered for years to come.

#India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. #Dr_Manmohan_Singh was an unwavering ally and friend to the people of #Afghanistan. I profoundly mourn his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family, the government, and the people of India.

May his soul find… pic.twitter.com/ZrY5bCFVIR — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) December 26, 2024

Reactions of world media

> American daily newspaper The Washington Post described Manmohan Singh as a soft-spoken, Oxford-educated economist whose financial reforms had helped his nation transform better into an emerging power.

> American news agency Associated Press lauded Dr Singh’s stint as a PM and how the 1991 economic reforms “skirted a potential economic crisis” in India.

> The Guardian, a British daily newspaper referred to Dr Singh as “the reluctant prime minister” for being “behind the scenes” during his tenure.



