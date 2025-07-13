/Why THIS Russian woman hide in a cave in India for 8 years with her two children?

A woman and her two young daughters from Russia were found living in a dangerous cave atop the Ramatirtha Hill in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, police said on Saturday. All of them were rescued after the incident came to light on July 9 around 5:00 PM, while Inspector Sridhar SR, along with his team from Gokarna Police Station, were patrolling the Hill area to ensure the safety of tourists.

After they noticed movement near a cave located in a hazardous, landslide-prone zone amid their patrolling, they began an investigation. Amid the probe, it was discovered that a 40-year-old Russian origin woman identified as Nina Kutina, was residing inside the cave with her two daughters, Prema (6 years, 7 months) and Ama (4 years), according to a report in NDTV.

During the inquiries, Nina revealed that she travelled to Gokarna from Goa and chose to live in the forest in response to seek spiritual solitude, engaging in meditation and prayer. Meanwhile, the authorities expressed concern about the safety of the children in such a hazardous environment. Ramatirtha Hill, the cave area, had experienced a massive landslide in July 2024, and it is home to dangerous wildlife, including venomous snakes.

Later, following the counselling, the woman, along with her children, was rescued and escorted down the hill successfully by the police. But, the woman requested the police to relocate her to an ashram run by Swami Yogaratna Saraswati, an 80-year-old female monk, in Bankikodla village of Kumta taluk.

She travelled to Nepal and re-entered India

While the authorities' investigation moved further, it was disclosed that her documents were lost somewhere in the cave. As a result, a joint search by Gokarna Police and Forest Department officials was conducted that resulted in the discovery of Nina’s passport and visa documents. Investigations found that she had initially entered India on a Business Visa valid until April 17, 2017.

The Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada, has initiated communication with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru to begin the deportation process. The woman and her two children will soon appear before the FRRO for further proceedings.

Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayana told news agency PTI on Saturday, “Our patrolling team spotted saree and other clothes hung for drying outside the cave in Ramatirtha Hill. When they went there, they spotted Mohi along with her children Preya and Ama.”

He added, “It was surprising how she and her children survived in the woods and what they ate.” Further, he underscored that the woman might have reached the cave from Goa. And, her visa had expired in 2017 but, for how long she has been living in India remains unclear. Narayana added, “We have arranged her stay in an ashram, run by a Sadhvi. We have initiated the process to take her to Bengaluru from Gokarna and begin the deportation process.”

An Exit Permit had been issued by the FRRO in Panaji, Goa, on April 19, 2018. Records indicated she had travelled to Nepal and re-entered India on September 8, 2018, thereby exceeding her authorised stay. Due to this visa overstay, Nina and her daughters were placed under protective custody at the Women’s Reception Centre in Karwar, operated by the Department of Women and Child Development.