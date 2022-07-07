Why has DGCA declared India's first trans-pilot unfit to fly? Later forced to work as food delivery agent

India's first transgender pilot, the 23-year-old Adam Harry, has been declared unfit for flying an aircraft by the Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA), though he has a commercial pilot license and is eligible to fly in the United States and South Africa.

While speaking to ANI, Harry said, "I am the first transman person to obtain a private pilot licence and I am planning to pursue commercial pilot training in India for which the government has planned to support me financially. I am very happy about that. I did my private pilot training in Johannesburg in South Africa and it was a one-year course."

"But, soon after I returned to India after completing the course, my parents got to know about my gender identity and they put me under house arrest when I was 19. For around one year I was under

house arrest," he added.

Harry travelled to South Africa's Johannesburg in 2016 to pursue training at Skylark Aviation Academy to become a pilot. However, when he opened up about his gender identity on Instagram, his parents stopped supporting him financially. He tried to complete his studies in Johannesburg while also engaging in part-time work, but he was forced to return home due to a lack of support.

In Ernakulam, he took up various jobs – from food delivery to working in restaurants – to support himself. It was here he met a journalist, who covered his story and put him in touch with the Social Justice Department. While he reached out to them to start a juice shop, the Kerala government offered him a scholarship to pursue his pilot training with the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy under the transgender persons' welfare fund in 2019.

Harry has decided to take the DGCA to court as the institute is planning to return the government scholarship – as he is not undertaking flying lessons but only on-ground classes. He wants the DGCA to stop comparing the bodies of cisgender people to that of trans persons. Instead, look at a person's qualifications.

