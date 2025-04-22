A video of an Indian Air Force officer narrating his alleged ordeal with who he claimed were unruly people in Bengaluru emerged on Monday (Apr 21). He said he was abused in Kannada, and then it turned violent from there on. 'God gave me the power not to retaliate,' he said as he recorded a video of himself and his wife in a car. The officer was seen bleeding in the video. Now, in a twist of events, CCTV footage has emerged.

Advertisment

The officer has been booked under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 304 (snatching for theft), 324 (crime of mischief), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), for further investigation.

In the CCTV footage, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose was seen thrashing the biker. His wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, was also seen trying to stop his aggression.

The police has taken the matter into cognisance, and as per news agency PTI, Deputy Commissioner Devaraj D said, "This is a case of road rage. An altercation took place between them— both attacked each other. The accused has been taken into custody. Around 6 am today, the Air Force officer was heading from his DRDO quarters to Kempegowda International Airport. His wife was driving, and he was seated beside her. An altercation broke out between the couple and a bike rider."

Advertisment

Watch the video here:

🚨 SHOCKING TWIST in Bengaluru road rage case!



CCTV reveals IAF officer may have attacked first,

yet a common man sits behind bars.



Justice or bias? Demand truth now! #ArrestWingCommander #BengaluruNews 🙄 pic.twitter.com/zfiUZpbLwS — Sourabh (@vellasrv) April 22, 2025

“When they came to the police station, he was advised by the SHO to get first aid, as he was bleeding, and then return to file the FIR. But since he was getting late, he left for the airport. Once he went live on social media, we found out. We then traced Madhumita’s details and approached the DRDO quarters. She came to the station and lodged a complaint. We have registered an FIR under grievous hurt,” he added.

Advertisment

A counter FIR has been registered against the 40-year-old officer on an account by the biker, who is a call centre employee. His mother has also released a video demanding justice for her son.

While narrating the incident, Wing Commander Bose said in the video that the biker attacked him with a key that left him bleeding. He added, "This morning, my wife was driving me to the airport. And suddenly, one bike came from behind and stopped in between. Stopped our way. I will show you the video of my dashcam also. He came out and started abusing me in Kannada. And then, seeing that my car has a DRDO sticker, he says that DRDO people say many things in Kannada. And finally, he abused my wife."

Also read: 'No one was listening'; Eyewitness IAF sergeant recounts NDLS stampede

"And then I couldn't bear it. When I was coming outside, immediately, he took a key in his hand and hit me on my head. I stood there, shouting, this is how you people defend whom we defend," he further added.