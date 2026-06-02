/Who will join Abhijeet Dipke's Cockroach movement? Cryptic post sparks buzz, netizens guess THESE names

Days ahead of his scheduled return to India, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has triggered a fresh round of online speculation with a cryptic post on social media platform X on Monday. The post shared by Abhijeet Dipke read, "Please note. An eminent personality will be joining the Cockroach movement today. Stay tuned."



The announcement indicated no further details, hints, or names, but it was enough to spark widespread curiosity among social media users. The post quickly drew responses from users attempting to identify the mystery figure, with suggestions ranging across politics, activism, academia, entertainment, and social media.

In a recent interview with PTI, Dipke said he is expected to return to India on June 6 and plans to launch a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over issues related to examinations. Dipke has repeatedly asserted that the movement is independent and does not have links to any political party.

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Who could join Cockroach movement?

As Dipke refrained from revealing any details about the identity of the "eminent personality," social media users quickly began speculating in the comments section. Among the most commonly suggested names was Arvind Kejriwal. These speculations came as some users pointed to Dipke's past connection with the Aam Aadmi Party and theorised that a senior figure from the party could extend support to the movement.



Others pointed to Anna Hazare, arguing that the veteran activist's history of anti-corruption and governance-related campaigns has resonated strongly with young people over the years. Several users also mentioned Dhruv Rathee, whose content on public policy, education and politics attracts a large youth audience online. Some felt his participation would fit naturally with the movement's strong digital presence.