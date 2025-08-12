/Who is Vairamuthu, poet who triggered a controversy with remarks on Lord Ram?

Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu has courted a massive political controversy over his remarks on Lord Ram during a recent speech, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing him of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Vairamuthu, speaking at an event where he received an award, said Lord Rama "lost his mind" after his separation from his wife, Goddess Sita.

"After being separated from Sita, Ram lost his mind, not knowing what he was doing. Crimes committed in such a state are not considered crimes under the IPC (Indian Penal Code) Section 84," he was quoted as saying by NDTV. The event was also attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran called theremark unacceptable and asked MK Stalin if he "accepted" the comment.

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy called the lyricist a fool.

Who is Vairamuthu?

Vairamuthu Ramasamy is a lyricistin the Tamil film industry and a prolific novelist. He is also a published poet. He first wrote songs for the film Nizhalgal for Ilaiyaraaja in 1980. He has won seven National Awards. He has received several awards, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Sahitya Akademi honour.

He started writing poems in his teens. He has written over three dozenbooks, including novels and poetry. Many of these books have been translated into other languages.