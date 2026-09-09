/Who is Rohan Parekh? What we know about the man in Mumbai’s PMO impersonation case

A 24-year-old Mumbai businessman has found himself at the centre of a security breach investigation after allegedly posing as a Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) official to enter a high-security venue in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Rohan Premal Parekh, a resident of Khar, was arrested by Mumbai Police along with his bodyguard, Dilip Rajaram Kunde, after the duo allegedly attempted to enter Jio World Plaza on Monday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend the Global Fintech Fest in BKC. Police have clarified that the incident has no connection with PM Narendra Modi’s scheduled event.

Who is Rohan Parekh?

According to police and court proceedings, Parekh is a 24-year-old businessman and the son of a diamond merchant. He has a graduate degree in mathematics and physics from a university in the United Kingdom. Parekh is also reported to have an interest in drone technology. His family has business links to the diamond trade, while his uncle reportedly operates a drone equipment business. Police allege that Parekh identified himself as a PMO official when he arrived at Jio World Plaza with two other men.He reportedly showed a digital identity card on his phone claiming to be issued by the PMO. The group was stopped after security personnel noticed that one of the accompanying men was carrying a firearm.

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How did the security breach unfold?

The incident took place on Monday evening, when security arrangements were being tightened in BKC ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

According to investigators, Parekh arrived at Jio World Plaza at around 4:50 pm in a Mercedes along with two men, his bodyguard Dilip Kunde and his associate Prathamesh Bagul. Kunde, a former serviceman, was carrying a licensed revolver and six live cartridges. He allegedly claimed to be associated with the Special Protection Group (SPG).

The suspicious identity claims triggered further verification. CCTV footage was examined and police traced the Mercedes to Parekh, eventually leading investigators to his Khar residence. Parekh and Kunde were subsequently arrested, while Bagul remains wanted, according to police. Both arrested accused have been remanded in police custody until September 11.

Did Parekh really believe he worked for the PMO?

This is one of the key questions now being investigated. Parekh’s lawyer has told the court that her client may himself have been the victim of a fraud. According to the defence, Parekh was allegedly contacted around two years ago by a man identified as Tarun Kapoor, who offered him a PMO-related job with a monthly salary of ₹68,000. The lawyer claimed Parekh was provided with an offer letter, a digital identity card and a letter purportedly signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was allegedly told that he would work on defence policy.

The defence has argued that these documents convinced Parekh that he had genuinely been offered a government position.

Police, however, are investigating the authenticity and origin of the documents and the circumstances in which Parekh allegedly used the identity card to gain access to a sensitive location.

What happens next?