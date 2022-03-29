Who is Raj Subramaniam, FedEx's new Indian American CEO?

Indian American Raj Subramaniam has been appointed to head the US multinational courier delivery giant FedEx, as he joins the growing list of Indian origin executives taking charge of an iconic American company.

Subramanian will succeed Frederick W Smith, chairman and CEO, who will step down from this position on June 1, 2022. FedEx has 600,000 employees across the globe.

Smith, who had founded FedEx in 1971, will now be the company’s executive chairman.

Subramaniam was elected to the FedEx Board of Directors in 2020 and will maintain his seat on the Board, the company said.

"As we look toward what's next, I have a great sense of satisfaction that a leader of the calibre of Raj Subramaniam will take FedEx into a very successful future," Smith said in a statement.

"In his new role, I look forward to focusing on board governance as well as issues of global importance, including sustainability, innovation, and public policy,” he added.

Who is Raj Subramaniam?

Subramaniam is from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram and now lives in Memphis, Tennessee – FedEx’s global headquarters.

The 56-year-old has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from IIT Bombay, a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Syracuse University, and an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin.

Subramaniam joined FedEx in 1991. He served FedEx Corp as its President and Chief Operating Officer. He has held various other leadership roles in the company such as the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

Prior to his role as president and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corp, Subramaniam was the president and CEO of FedEx Express - the world's largest express transportation company.