/Who is N Marie Wilson? TVK leader appointed Tamil Nadu Finance Minister by CM Joseph Vijay

After securing a decisive victory, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has entrusted N Marie Wilson as the Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu. The announcement came as newly elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay officially executed a major cabinet expansion, from his initial 10-member core team first sworn into office on May 10. The appointment marks a significant rise for the first-time MLA, who joined politics less than a year ago.

Who is N Marie Wilson?

Marie Wilson secured a decisive victory in the RK Nagar Assembly constituency, securing 53.97 per cent of the total votes. He defeated the sitting DMK MLA, J John Ebeneze, with a massive margin of 49,668 votes, which was larger than the total votes secured by the runner-up. Born around 1979 in Chennai, he has a BTech, MBA and PhD in Management Science. The faith in his administrative capability is driven by his past experience as the managing director (MD) of Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur (Kanchipuram district). He is also the Managing Trustee of the Jeppiaar Remibai Educational Trust and previously served as the founder-director of Jeppiaar Engineering College and Jeppiaar International School. Wilson is a prominent educationist from the influential Jeppiaar family of Tamil Nadu. Earlier, in 1989, Col Dr Jeppiaar, father-in-law of Wilson, contested the 1989 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election from T Nagar constituency on the Janaki faction ticket but was unsuccessful.