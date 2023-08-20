WHO chief hails Modi's home state Gujarat as future's 'Mecca of traditional medicine'

World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Saturday (August 19) hailed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat as an upcoming hub of traditional medicine.

"I believe that a few years from now Gujarat will be the mecca of traditional medicine. It is unique and it is very important," Ghebreyesus told Press Trust of India at the G20 health ministers' meeting in Gujarat's state capital Gandhinagar in western India.

Earlier, India unveiled the 'Global Initiative on Digital Health, a WHO Managed Network' at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir convention in Ghebreyesus' presence.

The WHO chief described the Global Initiative on Digital Health as an integrative step that will lead to equity in healthcare.

Also watch | Gravitas Plus: Unlocking the power of Traditional Medicine

"It will amplify our efforts with the incorporation of tools, such as AI while giving due importance to ethics, policy, and governance. GIDH will ensure that no one is left behind," PTI quoted Ghebreyesus as saying.

Covid still a global threat: Dr Tedros

Ghebreyesus said that while Covid is no longer a global health emergency, it still remains a 'global health threat' and a new variant is already under the radar of many countries.

Also read | Need for China to step up fight against mpox: WHO report

"Although COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, it remains a global health threat. WHO has recently classified a new variant with a large number of mutations. BA.2.86 variant is under monitoring at present, highlighting once again the need for all countries to maintain surveillance," he said.

Focus on 'pandemic accord': Dr Tedros

The WHO chief asked all the representatives of the countries present in Gandhinagar to accelerate the process of finalising the ‘Pandemic Accord’ so that it can be adopted in the World Health Assembly scheduled to be held next year.

"COVID-19 has taught us all an important lesson that when health is at risk everything is at risk. The world is learning the painful lessons of the pandemic," he added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE