What is blue or Baal Aadhaar Card? How to apply? Check FAQs here

Aadhaar card has come to be a required document for Indians as the unique ID document has become a requisite for almost all official procedures. You may want to open a bank account, want to file taxes or do something that any ordinary citizen would want to do, A UID (Aadhaar) number is almost always asked. Now, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced Baal Aadhaar card or blue Aadhar card.

What is blue / Baal Aadhaar card?

The word 'Baal' refers to children. As the name suggests, Baal Aadhaar card will enrol children under the age of five into the Aadhaar database. As the font used on these cards will be blue in colour, it is informally being called blue Aadhaar card.

Who can apply for the child's blue Aadhaar card?

Parents of a child under the age of five can make an application for his/her blue Aadhaar card.

What is the process to apply for Baal Aadhaar card?

Parents can make an appointment at an Aadhaar enrollment centre or go directly as the case may be. The child will have to accompany the parent/s.

As documentary proof, a birth certificate or hospital discharge slip must be provided. The child's school ID can also be submitted. Address proof will also be necessary.

Additionally, the parent/s will have to present their Aadhaar numbers as the child's Aadhaar will be associated with them. Also, either of the parents can provide their mobile number with which the blue Aadhaar card will be associated.

The documents will be verified at the centre and an acknowledgement slip will be provided to the parents.

The Baal Aadhaar card will be sent to the provided address within sixty days.

Will biometrics be collected for blue Aadhaar card?

Officials at the Aadhaar enrollment centre will only take photograph of the child. Biometrics like iris, fingerprints etc will not be collected for blue Aadhaar card.

Will the child carry this version of blue Aadhaar card forever?

No. When he/she turns five, parents will have to register biometrics and fresh photograph of their child. The biometrics and photo will have to be updated again when the child turns 15.

Why is blue Aadhaar card important?

It has been seen that the regular Aadhaar card has become a central KYC (Know Your Customer) document. It has also got attached to various government schemes. It is hence likely that blue Aadhaar card will also get associated with government schemes for the benefit of children.