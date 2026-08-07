/What are dark patterns? IndiGo, Jio under scanner over deceptive online practices | WION Decodes

The Central Consumer Protection Authority’s (CCPA) action against companies including IndiGo and Jio has brought renewed attention to a digital practice that many consumers encounter every day but often fail to notice: dark patterns.

These are not software bugs or design mistakes. They are deliberate features built into websites and apps to influence user behaviour. Whether it is a pre-selected insurance option while booking a flight, a countdown timer urging immediate payment, or charges that appear only at the final payment page, the objective is often the same – to nudge consumers towards decisions they may not have made otherwise.

More than a design problem

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The government’s concern is that such practices distort consumer choice. A customer who believes only a few tickets remain may rush to book without comparing prices. Someone who signs up for a free trial may later discover that cancelling the subscription is unusually complicated. Hidden fees can make a product appear cheaper than it actually is.

These techniques create an uneven playing field where consumers may not have complete information before making a purchase. The problem is not simply persuasion, but the use of misleading design that exploits attention, urgency and confusion.

The regulatory push

India attempted to address these practices through the CCPA’s Dark Patterns Guidelines, 2023, which identified several forms of deceptive online design, including basket sneaking, false urgency, drip pricing and subscription traps. The guidelines give regulators a framework to examine whether digital platforms are engaging in unfair trade practices.

The recent enforcement action suggests that the government is willing to move beyond issuing advisories. Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the CCPA has powers to investigate and penalise businesses that mislead consumers. However, enforcement remains a challenge because digital interfaces change constantly and many platforms personalise what different users see.

Also read | Delhi NEET protests: How Bluetooth mesh apps kept communication alive without internet

Why companies need a different approach

For companies, the issue is increasingly becoming one of trust rather than just compliance. Transparent pricing, clear subscription terms and genuine consent mechanisms are likely to matter more as regulatory scrutiny intensifies. Making it easy to cancel a service can strengthen long-term customer confidence, even if it reduces short-term revenue opportunities.

Businesses that rely on clarity rather than manipulation are more likely to build repeat customers and stronger brand credibility.

What consumers can do

Consumers also have a role to play. Reviewing the final payment amount, checking for pre-selected add-ons, reading renewal conditions and avoiding decisions driven by artificial urgency can help reduce the impact of deceptive design. Screenshots and transaction records can also be useful if a complaint needs to be filed.