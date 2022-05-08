West Bengal on alert ahead of cyclone Asani

Ahead of cyclonic storm Asani's formation, authorities have put West Bengal officials on alert as the metrological department predicted a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD said the cyclonic storm is likely to intensify after Sunday evening and will remain through till May 10. The weather department predicted wind speeds at 60 to 70 kmph and may even increase to 100 kmph and beyond.

Also Read| Cyclone Asani: Indian Air Force airlifts NDRF team to Andaman, Nicobar islands



Odisha government has also put its officials on alert and said it is ready to evacuate people living in the coastal areas.

The IMD had said earlier the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal had intensified on Sunday.

The weather department had said that the cyclonic storm won't make landfall in either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh as it will move parallel to the coast.

Watch: India's eastern state braces for cyclone, Met department issues alert

However, Odisha's coastal districts including Ganjam and Puri will receive light to moderate rainfall after May 10 even as fishermen have been ordered not to venture into the sea.

The cyclonic storm is likely to lose steam from Wednesday onwards although as it may bring heavy rains in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The officials in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have asked authorities to suspend tourism and fishing activities on Sunday as the storm intensifies.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE