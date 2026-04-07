/West Bengal elections: Data shows 95% of voters removed in Nandigram SIR are Muslims

A significant disparity has surfaced in voter roll deletions in West Bengal’s Nandigram constituency, with Muslims, who constitute roughly 25% of the population, accounting for 95.5% of removals across seven supplementary electoral lists.

The figures come from an analysis by the Kolkata-based Sabar Institute, which reviewed Election Commission of India (ECI) data from supplementary lists 1, 2, 3, 4a, 7, 8, and 9. In six of these lists, the proportion of Muslim voters removed ranged from 60.9% to as high as 98.7%, indicating a consistent religious skew across categories, including gender.

The only outlier was list 4a, where all deletions involved non-Muslim women, with no Muslim names removed. When compared to the population share, the imbalance becomes stark. If deletions were proportionate, Muslims would account for about 25% of removals. Instead, they comprise nearly all deletions, at 95.5%. A separate dataset from December 2025, based on the ECI’s “Absent, Shifted, Deceased, and Duplicate” (ASDD) criteria, presents a less extreme but still disproportionate trend: Muslims accounted for 33.3% of deletions, compared to 66.7% for non-Muslims.

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Voters removed from the rolls had the option to appeal before 19 appellate tribunals established across West Bengal. However, with April 6 marking the deadline for nominations for the first phase of assembly elections, including Nandigram, which votes on April 23, the electoral rolls are now frozen. This left affected voters a limited window to seek redress. Nandigram remains a politically sensitive constituency, notably the site of the closely contested 2021 assembly election. Any irregularities in voter rolls here carry significant political weight.