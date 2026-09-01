/West Bengal approves joint survey for manganese reserves in Jhargram

The Directorate of Mines & Minerals, Government of West Bengal, has approved a joint reconnaissance survey and field investigation to assess manganese potential in multiple areas of Jhargram district.

Manganese is a critical mineral essential for steelmaking (as ferro-manganese and silico-manganese alloys), battery production for electric vehicles, and various industrial applications, yet India remains partially dependent on imports despite being a significant producer through companies like MOIL (Manganese Ore (India) Limited).

Unlocking potential reserves in Jhargram district through this approved joint survey could strengthen domestic supply chains, reduce import reliance, generate local employment and revenue for West Bengal, and support the state’s broader push toward mineral-based industrial growth in an underdeveloped region.

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In an official communication dated 19 August 2026 addressed to the Chairman & Managing Director of MOIL Limited, the Directorate stated that the proposal for the survey in and around Simulpal, Labani, Bhandarchua, Panchas Foot Khadan, Chauga Pahar, Hasa Dungri, Chaukisal Pahar, Karka, Begundiha, Birmandal and Banspahari “has been considered and approved by the competent authority.”

MOIL Limited has been permitted to proceed with the joint reconnaissance/field investigation in coordination with the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), Directorate of Mines & Minerals (DMM) and West Bengal Mineral Development & Trading Corporation Limited (WBMDTCL).

The objective is “assessing the geological and mineral potential of the identified areas.”

GSI and IBM have been requested to nominate officers/geologists, while DMM and WBMDTCL officers will also participate and coordinate arrangements. MOIL has been asked to finalise the programme with the nominated officers and schedule the joint field investigation, preferably during 15 to 19 September 2026.

The findings are to be compiled and submitted by MOIL “for consideration of further exploration in suitable areas.”