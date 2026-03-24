/West Asia war | PM Modi warns of 'side effects' as India prepares for energy crisis

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Mar 24) said it's a long haul as the West Asia crisis ceases to ease. He laid emphasis on how blocking the global trade is “unacceptable” and country has been hit by this as Indian seafarers are stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. PM Modi also highlighted the possibility of “side effects of this war will last for a long time". He drew parallels to Covid times, where people worked in tandem to help and accept the new normal. While the global economy has taken a hit and the energy crisis is an international problem, India has diversified its sources for procuring LPG, fertilisers, crude and more.





The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is "worrisome"; the country is all the more reasons to be tense as Indian seafarers are stranded in the conflict region. “There is a strong possibility that the side effects of this war will last for a long time. But I assure you that the government is alert and taking decisions,” the prime minister said.

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While assuring the nation, he added, “The interest of the people of the country is paramount for us. This is our identity; this is our strength.” He mentioned the well-being of over one crore Indians living in the Gulf is the country's priority.

India has urged for de-escalation, and we aim to bring about peace in the region. PM Modi objected to the attack on the commercial vessels and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, a global trade route. India stands for diplomacy through dialogue in these trying times, the PM assured the House.