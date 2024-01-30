Weather update: Dense fog disrupts rail, air traffic; IMD issues rain alert for north India
Delhi residents woke up to dense fog on Tuesday morning (Jan 30) amid intense cold conditions and low visibility. A similar situation was observed in the key cities of the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said shallow fog was also observed in pockets of Delhi on Monday night (Jan 29).
#WATCH | Dense fog continues to grip Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024
(Visuals from Janpath Road, shot at 6:15 am) pic.twitter.com/NBYM3yhOgc
"Very dense fog in isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan; dense fog in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh; moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and West UP and shallow fog in isolated pockets of Delhi," the IMD said.
An IMD official was quoted as saying that the visibility dropped to around 50 metres at Palam and Safdarjung.
Delhi recorded a temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning at 5:30 am IST. The mercury is expected to hover around 8C tonight with the maximum temperature being 22C.
Rain expected in North India
The IMD has also issued a rain alert for northwest India on January 31 and February 1 as a result of the Western Disturbances. “Light to moderate rain is expected in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on January 31 and February 1,” the IMD said.
Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.
Flights, and railway services disrupted
Meanwhile, dense fog conditions disrupted rail and air traffic in the region on Tuesday. At least 50 flights and 10 trains bound for Delhi were delayed, as per media reports.
#WATCH | Delhi: Passengers at New Delhi Railway Station face difficulties as some trains are running off-schedule due to bad weather.— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024
(Visuals shot at 6:30 am) pic.twitter.com/M5NN2FobFP
Train number 22221, Mumbai Rajdhani, was running late by more than an hour at the time of writing this news. Similarly, train number 22691, Banglore Rajdhani, was running late by more than two hours. Train number 12953, August Kranti Rajdhani Express, was also running late.
Devotees brave frigid conditions in Ayodhya
In Ayodhya, the devotees of Ram Lalla were braving chilling cold conditions early Tuesday as they gathered at Rampath before seeking blessings at the Ram Temple.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Braving the fog and cold early in the morning, devotees gather at Rampath for the darshan of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/kdjlGwnoZN— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024
(With inputs from agencies)