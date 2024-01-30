Weather update: Dense fog disrupts rail, air traffic; IMD issues rain alert for north India

Delhi residents woke up to dense fog on Tuesday morning (Jan 30) amid intense cold conditions and low visibility. A similar situation was observed in the key cities of the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said shallow fog was also observed in pockets of Delhi on Monday night (Jan 29). #WATCH | Dense fog continues to grip Delhi.



(Visuals from Janpath Road, shot at 6:15 am) pic.twitter.com/NBYM3yhOgc — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024 × "Very dense fog in isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan; dense fog in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh; moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and West UP and shallow fog in isolated pockets of Delhi," the IMD said.

An IMD official was quoted as saying that the visibility dropped to around 50 metres at Palam and Safdarjung.

Delhi recorded a temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning at 5:30 am IST. The mercury is expected to hover around 8C tonight with the maximum temperature being 22C.

Rain expected in North India

The IMD has also issued a rain alert for northwest India on January 31 and February 1 as a result of the Western Disturbances. “Light to moderate rain is expected in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on January 31 and February 1,” the IMD said.

Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.

Flights, and railway services disrupted

Meanwhile, dense fog conditions disrupted rail and air traffic in the region on Tuesday. At least 50 flights and 10 trains bound for Delhi were delayed, as per media reports. #WATCH | Delhi: Passengers at New Delhi Railway Station face difficulties as some trains are running off-schedule due to bad weather.



(Visuals shot at 6:30 am) pic.twitter.com/M5NN2FobFP — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024 × Train number 22221, Mumbai Rajdhani, was running late by more than an hour at the time of writing this news. Similarly, train number 22691, Banglore Rajdhani, was running late by more than two hours. Train number 12953, August Kranti Rajdhani Express, was also running late.

Devotees brave frigid conditions in Ayodhya