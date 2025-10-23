/Weather system in Bay of Bengal loses intensity; another one likely to form

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather system that has been brewing off India's southeast coast through this week, has lost intensity and weakened. The system, which was categorised by the IMD as a well-marked low-pressure area, was expected to intensify into a depression and deep depression, as per the forecasts.

Instead, the system weakened into a low-pressure area and lay over north ineterior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka, Thursday (Oct 23). It is likely to move west-northwestwards across south interior Karnataka and weaken further during next 24 hours, IMD added.

Meanwhile, a weather system is expected to form in the Andaman region, and it could lead to the formation of a low pressure area on Friday (Oct 24), the IMD has forecast. This system is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more pronounced during the subsequent 24 hours.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

For Friday (Oct 24), there is a forecast of heavy rain in a few districts in the western and northern parts of Tamil Nadu. From Sunday (Oct 26), onwards, there is a forecast for heavy rain in Chennai city and its adjoining districts.

Owing to the prevailing conditions, gusty winds and rough seas, fishermen have been advised to not venture out along the Tamil Nadu coast and South Andhra Pradesh coast until Monday (Oct 27).



