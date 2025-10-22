/India: Weather system likely to move across North Tamil Nadu, South Andhra coast, says IMD

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the well-marked low-pressure area off India's southeast coast is likely to move northwestwards across North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh by Thursday, 23rd October. The IMD has issued a rainfall warning for multiple coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including the capital city Chennai and adjoining regions. The rainfall warning is applicable until Friday, 24th October.

In meteorology, a low-pressure area is one where the atmospheric pressure is lower than that of the surrounding areas. It is associated with cloud formation, increased humidity and rainfall. It causes moderate rain and cloudy skies. A depression is an intense low-pressure area that brings moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

Owing to the evolving weather system, fishermen have been advised not to venture out at sea through this week, as winds would be gusting at 55-70 kmph along the Tamil Nadu coast and the South Andhra Pradesh coast. Fishermen who are out at sea have also been advised to return to shore.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low-pressure area off India's southwest has intensified into a depression, and it is likely to move north-northwestwards by Thursday. As of Wednesday, the system is over 500 km west-southwest of Amindivi, Lakshadweep. Owing to this, rough sea conditions and gusty winds are expected to prevail along the Kerala-Karnataka coasts, through this week. Fishermen in that region have also been advised not to venture out.

It has been a week since the IMD announced the start of Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity over India's Southeastern coastal region, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Southwestern regions such as South Interior Karnataka and Kerala-Mahe.

Active between June and September, the southwest monsoon brings in the vast majority of India's annual rainfall. Likewise, the Northeast monsoon brings rains across parts of the southeastern coast of India in the final three months of the year. Also known as the retreating monsoon, the Northeast monsoon is the second major rainfall season in India, and is crucial for large parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.