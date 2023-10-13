Weapons, warlike stores recovered by security forces during combing operations in Manipur
"Responding to a specific intelligence regarding the presence of a cache of arms and ammunition, a joint team of Assam Rifles, Border Security Force and Churachandpur Police in the general area of Gothal-Phoulijang in Churachandpur district on 12 Oct 2023 launched a search," said a defence spokesperson
Weapons and warlike stores were recovered during joint combing operations by security forces in violence-affected Manipur, an official said on Thursday.
According to the defence spokesperson, an extensive search of the area by the security personnel of the Assam Rifles, Border Security Force and Churachandpur Police was launched on Thursday.
"Responding to a specific intelligence regarding the presence of a cache of arms and ammunition, a joint team of Assam Rifles, Border Security Force and Churachandpur Police in the general area of Gothal-Phoulijang in Churachandpur district on 12 Oct 2023 launched a search," the official said, adding that it led to the recovery of the arms and ammunitions.
"An extensive search of the area by the troops led to the recovery of one 9mm carbine gun, one tear gas gun, one improvised mortar, ammunition and other war-like stores, under the aegis of Red Shield division of Indian Army," the officials added.
The recoveries have been handed over to Churachandpur Police Station for further investigation.
During the operation, a medical camp was also organised and essential items were distributed at Gothal-Phoulijang village as part of the civic action programme.
