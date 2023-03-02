'We hope that...' Italian PM optimistic India can help negotiate peace in Ukraine

Newly crowned Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in New Delhi on Thursday and held bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meloni said India's G20 presidency could play a central role in the de-escalation of hostilities, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"We hope that India having a G20 presidency can play a central role in facilitating a negotiating process for the cessation of hostilities (in Ukraine). Keeping the multilateral community together is important and we hope the Indian presidency can do it even more," said Meloni in a joint presser.

"PM Modi knows he can rely on us, on our cooperation for the G20 summit, to further enhance our relationship. I believe there is a lot we can do together."

The Italian PM also heaped praise on PM Modi and called him one of the 'most loved' leaders going around.

"The approval rating that PM Modi has reached shows he is one of the most famous world leaders. PM Modi is the most loved one of all (leaders) around the world. This has really proven that he has been a major leader and congratulations for that," she added.

PM Modi reflected on Meloni's statement and said, "India has made it clear from the beginning that the Ukraine dispute can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy."

He also announced the start of a major defence technology exchange between the two countries.

"Today, we're announcing the establishment of a 'Start Up Bridge' between India and Italy. We welcome this. There is one more sector wherein both the countries are beginning a new chapter, that is - defence cooperation."

Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party gained access to the power corridors of Rome in October last year. She is the first Italian PM to visit India in five years.

The Italian PM is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and a coterie of high-powered businessmen. She is the keynote speaker at the Raisian Dialogue which gets underway on Thursday evening.

During the visit, the two sides are expected to cover numerous agendas ranging from politics, trade and economics, defence, science and technology, energy, health, consular and cultural exchange.

The two countries are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

(With inputs from agencies)