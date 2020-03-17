We are using retrovirus drugs on some patients: Health minister Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha

India's health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan while making a statement in India's upper house lauded doctors across the country working to beat the coronavirus outbreak of coronavirus.

Also Read: India prohibits passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia

"I think there are not enough words to appreciate them. I thank all the doctors and paramedics of the country," the minister said.

On the treatment of those affected due to the virus, Dr Harsh Vardhan said: "We've heard about some research being done on chloroquine in the US right now. Approvals are given after detailed scientific scrutiny, not by the ministry but by scientists working at ICMR."

"Scientists at ICMR are in touch with everything happening on this front all over the world," the minister added.

Also Read: Two new cases of coronavirus in Noida in Sector 78 and Sector 100

"As far as retrovirus drugs are concerned, we're using them on some patients," the minister said, adding,"we've given approvals after scientific satisfaction after having been in touch with the world."

The health minister's statement comes as India reported the third death due to coronavirus in Mumbai after a 64-year-old became the latest victim.

The Indian government said on Tuesday the number of confirmed cases had risen to 125 in India with most cases reported in Maharashtra.