/WATCH | Stones, eggs hurled at TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car ahead of Mamata rally

Tension escalated in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Saturday (Sep 26) when Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh’s vehicle was targeted while he was on his way to Serampore for Mamata Banerjee’s public meeting. The attack happened in Uttarpara when a group of protesters carrying black flags reportedly stopped Ghosh’s car and surrounded the vehicle. They shouted slogans, including “go black”, before throwing eggs and stones at it. The rear windshield was damaged in the attack.

Ghosh later hit out at the lack of police presence at the location and said he would approach the authorities in Kolkata. He added that he could not continue his journey to the venue and had to return.

“This is jungle raj. They attacked my car with stones and eggs and blocked the road. No police personnel were present there. I am now returning to Kolkata and will go straight to Lal Bazaar or Bhawani Bhawan to lodge a complaint,” he said.

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TMC blames BJP

The incident immediately drew a political reaction from the Trinamool Congress, with party leaders accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of being behind the attack, calling the incident the “handiwork of the BJP”.

The incident occurred hours before Mamata Banerjee was due to address supporters at the Serampore Court grounds. The venue itself had been the subject of a legal dispute, with the Calcutta High Court eventually permitting the meeting under specified conditions. These included a restriction on the number of people attending and requirements concerning police arrangements.

Fresh tensions over police action

The confrontation involving Ghosh came as relations between the TMC and police in the area remained strained ahead of the rally. Two TMC volunteers, Sudip Acharya and Nur Islam, were arrested by police on Thursday in cases related to alleged extortion. The arrests became another point of contention between the party and the authorities. The TMC subsequently claimed that police had detained more than 150 of its workers across the district, including women. Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee criticised the alleged crackdown.

“Police have started a massive action against our workers and have rounded up more than 150 of them, including women.”