Watch | Siblings unite after 75 years in a heart-melting reunion at Kartarpur Corridor

A brother and his sister who were separated 75 years ago reunited in Kartarpur in a heartwarming event. The siblings were separated by the tragic Partition of 1947 that led to the formation of Pakistan from India. The two, old and fragile, accompanied by their families met at the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Saturday, May 20.

Mahendra Kaur, 81 travelled all the way from India to this Gurudwara via the Kartarpur Corridor with her family. On the other hand, her 78-year-old separated brother, Sheikh Abdul Aziz arrived in Kartarpur with his family from Pakistan- occupied Kashmir.

The video of the siblings was shared on Twitter by PMU (Project Management Unit) Kartarpur Official, in which the two can be seen embracing each other. Both can be seen overwhelmed with emotions of happiness, as they finally met after these many years and that of grief over the loss of their parents. An other separated family meetup at kartarpur Corridor (a Corridor of Peace). Mr sheikh Abdul Aziz and his sister Mohinder kaur who got separated at the time of partition in 1947 met at Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib kartarpur.

Both families were very happy and praised the government pic.twitter.com/TACb7O7SjH — PMU Kartarpur Official (@PmuKartarpur) May 20, 2023 × Partition 1947: Another Story of Separation The Dawn reported that during the 1947 Partition, the family of Sardar Bhajan Singh, who resided in Indian Punjab, was tragically torn apart. Following the Partition, Aziz relocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir while his other family members remained in India.

Aziz shared that he spent years in distress after being separated from his family. He tried to search for them but couldn’t find any information about his lost parents. He married at a young age but always carried the longing to reunite with his estranged family, including his parents and other relatives. Kartarpur Corridor: A place where separated people reunite The family members revealed in the video that they came across a post on social media providing details of a man who was separated from his sister during the partition. The two families connected through this post and discovered that Mahendra and Aziz were indeed estranged siblings. Overwhelmed with joy, Mahendra Kaur repeatedly hugged her brother and kissed his hands.

To mark this beautiful event, the Kartarpur administration adorned both families with garlands and distributed sweets. Mahendra expressed her gratitude for the Kartarpur Corridor project, praising the governments of India and Pakistan. She expressed hope that this corridor continues to reunite families and long-lost stories of love and warmth.

For similar stories of such reunification and love, the Kartarpur Corridor is also famously called the Corridor of Love, Peace and Reunification. Last year as well, in January, two separated brothers reunite in the corridor.

Muhammad Siddique, 80 and Habib, 78 met each other in an emotional reunion where they hugged and cried and garlanded each other on the happy occasion.

