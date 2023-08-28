Watch: Rape-accused escapes Indian jail by scaling 40-foot-high wall

An inmate at a sub-jail in Davanagere, Karnataka, made a daring escape by scaling a towering 40-foot-high wall. The dramatic incident was captured by a prison CCTV camera and quickly gained viral attention.

The escapee, identified as 23-year-old Vasant, had been incarcerated on charges of rape following a complaint filed at the women's police station. He was sent to jail after a court appearance.

Escape and injury

On August 25, Vasant executed his audacious escape, leaping from the sub-jail's formidable wall. During his getaway, he sustained a severe injury to his right leg. Despite the injury, he managed to evade immediate capture.

Inmate desperate escape, 23-year-old rape accused escapes from Davangere jail in #Karnataka by scaling 40 feet high wall. The CCTV footage revealed that despite sustaining injuries the accused managed to escape in an auto rickshaw. A manhunt has been launched.

Swift response

Authorities at the jail and local law enforcement wasted no time and immediately launched a coordinated search operation to locate the fugitive, Vasant.

Re-arrest within 24 hours

Within an impressive 24-hour timeframe, police officials successfully tracked down the accused in the nearby Haveri district. Vasant was apprehended once more, putting an end to his brief taste of freedom.

Similar incidents in the past

A 35-year-old undertrial prisoner, who was facing charges of murdering his wife, has managed to escape from a prison in Rajasthan, western India. The inmate, identified as Janved, had been held at the Baran district jail since February 25.

Janved's escape involved scaling a 20-foot-high electric fence, utilising cables, as per statements from jail authorities. Kishan Chand Meena, the jailor at the Baran district facility, disclosed that Janved ingeniously used a CCTV camera cable as a makeshift rope to climb over the fence and execute his getaway.

Law enforcement officials have suggested that it's highly probable that the accused exploited a breach or gap in the fencing to facilitate his escape. The incident occurred during the afternoon on a Wednesday, with the escape only coming to the authorities' attention later in the evening.

This occurrence isn't the first of its kind in Rajasthan. In June 2022, three undertrial prisoners who were in judicial custody managed to flee from Banswara district jail, using blankets in their escape.