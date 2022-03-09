Watch: Pakistani girl thanks PM Modi and the Indian Embassy in Kyiv for evacuating her

Asma Shafique, a Pakistani girl who was rescued by Indian officials in the war-torn country of Ukraine, has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Embassy in Kyiv.

The Pakistani student who had been stuck in Kyiv is now on his way to Western Ukraine for further evacuation.

According to the reports, she will be reunited with her family soon.

Shafique conveyed her gratitude to the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their assistance after she was rescued by Indian authorities.

"I want to thank the Indian embassy in Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation, and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy," she said.

#WATCH | Pakistan's Asma Shafique thanks the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Modi for evacuating her.



Shas been rescued by Indian authorities and is enroute to Western #Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country. She will be reunited with her family soon:Sources pic.twitter.com/9hiBWGKvNp — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022 ×

This isn't the first time India has saved a foreign national.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India had already evacuated nine Bangladeshi nationals

According to The Kathmandu Post, Roshan Jha, the first Nepali national to be evacuated from Ukraine by Indian officials, expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for their assistance.

Meanwhile, all Indian students stuck in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been relocated, and flights under Operation Ganga are being readied to transport them back to India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that the Indian students who were evacuated from Sumy were being transported to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine.

Sumy is roughly 175 kilometres away from Poltava.

(With inputs from agencies)