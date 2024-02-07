Watch: Indian President Murmu travels via Delhi metro, engages with school children

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday embarked on a Delhi Metro ride, during which she engaged with school students. This marked her inaugural ride on the metro since assuming office as the President.

Second Indian President to ride the metro

With this, Murmu has become only the second serving President of India to experience the convenience of the Delhi Metro. Before her, in 2012, President Pratibha Patil also travelled in the metro.

On X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan shared a post which said: "President Droupadi Murmu travelled in Delhi Metro and interacted with school children during the ride." President Droupadi Murmu travelled in Delhi Metro and interacted with school children during the ride.



President Murmu also flagged off shuttle bus service between Central Secretariat Metro Station (Gate 4) and Amrit Udyan (Gate 35) for visitors coming to Amrit Udyan at every… pic.twitter.com/ECCk8HtI2K — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 7, 2024

Additionally, she inaugurated a shuttle bus service connecting the Central Secretariat metro station (gate no 4) and Amrit Udyan (gate no 35), benefiting visitors to Amrit Udyan. This service operates every 30 minutes from 9.30 am to 5 pm, added the post.

During her conversation with the students aboard the metro train, President Murmu Asked the children about their career aspirations, said officials.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu takes a metro ride in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Elc2pdUmHJ — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024 × She started her journey at the Central Secretariat metro station on the Kashmere Gate — Raja Nahar Singh Violet Line corridor. From there, she travelled up to the Nehru Place metro station before returning to Central Secretariat.

World-class metro

Accompanying her on this metro journey was Vikas Kumar, the Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Kumar provided insights into the DMRC's operations and ongoing construction projects.

President Murmu used an NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) RuPay card on the ride.

Also read | Space industry bodies from India and Australia ink pact to further cooperation

In the visitor's book, she expressed admiration for the Delhi Metro, describing her journey as pleasant.

Delhi Metro is considered one of the most modern and efficient mass transportation systems in the world today, she said.

Murmu commended its world-class performance across critical parameters, affirming that it has brought pride to the nation.