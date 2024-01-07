Watch | Indian Air Force's C-130J conducts historic night landing at Kargil airstrip

In a major boost to the operational setup of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the C-130J aircraft recently landed at the challenging Kargil airstrip at night for the first time ever.

The IAF took to its social media handles on Sunday (Jan 7) to announce the significant milestone.

“In a first, an IAF C-130J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip," read the post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The IAF added that the mission, characterised by a terrain masking en route, demonstrated the IAF's capabilities in challenging environments as well as helped in training mission for the Garuds.

The mission underscores IAF's continuous effort to evolve and adapt to any condition. Kargil is where the 1999 war with Pakistan was fought and having a workhorse like C-130J landing there means that the nation's security is strengthened.