/WATCH | India's only active volcano erupts, Barren Island volcano in Andaman & Nicobar sees two minor eruptions

India's Andaman and Nicobar islands are not just known for their pristine beaches, but they are the home of India and South Asia's only active volcano as well. The volcano is situated in Barren Island, and there have been two explosions of mild intensity in the last eight days. The volcano erupted first on September 13 and then again on September 20. The information about the volcano eruption has been confirmed by the officials, reported news agency PTI. The volcano had erupted last time in 2022 as per the official records.

Barren Island - home of India's only active volcano

Barren Island, as the name suggests, is an uninhabited 8.34 sq km island made of volcanic ash and rocks. It is situated 140 km away from Port Blair by sea, on top of where the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates meet. The volcano here erupted for the first time in 1787, as per the official records reported by PTI. Since then, it has seen several mild eruptions in 1991, 2005, 2017, and 2022.

Have a look at the latest explosion video:

How do volcanoes erupt?

Volcano eruption can be easily understood by the process of pressure trying to come of a surface, for e,g. Champagne coming out of a bottle after being shaken a bit by pushing the bottle cork outwards. The same way, there's a lot of pressure underneath the earth's surface because of which the materials present inside melt due to high heat.

Once the pressure gets high enough, it starts to crack the surface on the tops of it and eventually the gases and other materials start coming out of it. A volcano erupts in two ways - with a huge, loud explosion or by gradually releasing the liquid underneath.