/Blood Falls, volcanoes and meteorites: 7 incredible Antarctic mysteries that challenge science

Mount Erebus, situated on Ross Island, is the world's southernmost active volcano. It features a persistent lava lake and exhibits continuous eruptive activity, including the release of gas, steam, and volcanic bombs. Uniquely, Erebus also emits tiny flecks of metallic gold into the atmosphere. These gold particles, up to 60 micrometres in size, are carried away by wind currents and have been found as far as 1,000 kilometres from the volcano. Despite producing an estimated 80 grams of gold daily, the gold is too diluted for feasible extraction.

