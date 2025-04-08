A man driving under the influence of alcohol rammed his speeding SUV into several people and vehicles in a crowded lane of Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Monday night, leaving three dead and several critically injured.

The horrific CCTV visuals have surfaced of the speeding SUV crashing into several people in the Nahargarh area of Jaipur, near Santoshi Mata temple.

In the now viral video, the speeding white car is seen ramming into several pedestrians and two-wheelers before fleeing. However, locals later surrounded the car, stopped it, and handed the driver over to the police.



The driver was identified as Usman Khan, a factory owner and a member of the Congress party.

The driver, Usman, was allegedly inebriated while driving, reported ANI, citing police officials. According to the police, the accused owns a factory in Jaipur’s VKI Industrial Area. A case has been lodged against him under section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.





जयपुर में अपनी गाड़ी से 9 लोगों को कुचलने वाले व्यक्ति का नाम उस्मान खान है, जो कांग्रेस का जिला उपाध्यक्ष भी है।



अब तक इस हादसे में एक महिला सहित तीन लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि छह अन्य लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं।



कांग्रेस में ऐसे ही आपराधिक प्रवृत्ति के लोगों की भरमार है,… pic.twitter.com/JyTvpoKlbq — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 8, 2025





“The car was approaching from the MI road area. We have received reports that he had not only mowed down people in Nahargarh but had also injured a few in the MI road area,” said additional DCP North Bajrang Singh Shekhawat. Police have seized the car and arrested the driver.

The victims who died in the accident have been identified as Mamta Kanwar, 50, Awadhesh Pareek, 37, and Virendra Singh.

The accused, Usman, has been expelled from the party district working committee following the incident, the Congress party informed reporters.



According to the police, the car had earlier crashed into several vehicles. While fleeing the scene, the driver was involved in accidents at three different locations. Eventually, locals caught the driver and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: A late-night hit-and-run incident left two dead after a vehicle ran over 5 to 7 people.



As the car tried to flee, locals chased it and successfully stopped it. The driver, identified as Usman, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and is now in police… pic.twitter.com/OwETsFVBoL — IANS (@ians_india) April 7, 2025

“A hit-and-run case was reported from the Nahargarh area on Monday. Nine people were involved in the accident and brought to the hospital. Two people have died,” said the local police earlier. However, another person succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning, taking the toll up to three.

Usman struck a motorcycle, a scooter, and a total of three vehicles in a row, causing mayhem in a narrow, over-crowded lane in Nahargarh.

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also called for strict action to be taken against the accused and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

“The incident of a drunk car driver crushing more than half a dozen people in Jaipur is heart-wrenching. The criminal who committed such an act should be prosecuted under serious sections,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)