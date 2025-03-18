In India's Chennai, a malfunctioning funfair ride left two students seriously injured as the huge metal rod came loose and crushed the passengers enjoying the thrilling ride.

The terrifying incident took place last week on 13 March 2025, but a video of it is now going viral on social media platforms.

What happened?

On Thursday (Mar 13), a funfair ride at MGM Amusement Park in Chennai malfunctioned midair. Shocking footage from the day shows the moment when a large metal rod suddenly detached from the swing boat ride before crushing riders as the ride swung several feet into the air.

In the video, a panicked woman could be heard screaming at the operators to stop the ride immediately.

Case registered against amusement park

A case has been registered against the amusement park. Following the tragic incident, authorities shut down the attraction and carried out safety inspections on other rides in the amusement park.

The two students were on a trip to the amusement park when tragedy struck. Following the shocking incident, one student was rushed to the hospital with severe head injuries. The second student was also injured but has been described as stable.

Amusement park tragedies in India

Previously, in December last year, a malfunction at a fair in India's Uttar Pradesh left a 13-year-old girl dangling 60 feet (18.29 metres) from the ground.

In Rakheti, Uttar Pradesh, the teenager fell out of a Ferris wheel pod as the ride experienced a sudden jolt. An investigation later found that the Ferris wheel did not have the required permits.

Before that, in November 2024, the hair of a girl got entangled in a Ferris wheel's rods.

(With inputs from agencies)