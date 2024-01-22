VIRAL VIDEO | Car driver loses control, rams into divider on Mumbai's Atal Setu bridge, 5 injured

A car veered out of control, crashed into a divider, and then flipped over on the recently inaugurated India's longest sea bridge, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or Atal Setu Bridge, on Sunday (Jan 21).



The mishap, which took place on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link situated in Navi Mumbai, was recorded in a video from another car that was right behind it.

A dashcam footage captured the car's uncontrollable speed as it careens across the road and ultimately collides with the divider before overturning and coming to a stop.

The Maruti car which overturned, was carrying two women and three children, all of whom sustained minor injuries. As per reports, the mishap occurred when the people were travelling from Chirle to Mumbai. Viral | First accident yesterday on Atal Setu, captured on dashboard camera ! High speed, car weight & the sea breeze! Be careful wile driving on Sewri Nhava Sheva Sea Link! pic.twitter.com/rAtxGWJ4Bx — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) January 22, 2024 × The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 this year has established a maximum speed limit of 100 kmph for four-wheelers, with a prohibition on autorickshaws, tractors, and motorcycles on the sea bridge, as per media reports.

Light motor vehicles, including minibuses, two-axle buses, cars, and taxis need to adhere to the 100 kmph speed limit, while the speed is restricted to 40 kmph during ascent and descent to enhance safety on the longest sea bridge in India.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu or the MTHL is constructed at a whopping cost of $2.15 billion). It stands as the country's longest bridge, linking south Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva in Navi Mumbai.

The bridge was named after the late leader of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The 21.8 km long bridge aims to enhance connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

