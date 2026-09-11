/Wars, trade and seafarers: What Modi’s Putin, Pezeshkian meetings mean for India | BRICS Summit 2026

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday (Sep 11) on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The talks with the leaders come at a time when both Russia and Iran are gripped by ongoing wars. While Russia has been engaged in a deadly conflict with Ukraine for more than four years, Iran is trading strikes with the United States.

India, which shares good relations with both nations, is no stranger to the effects of the two conflicts. As tensions in the Middle East escalated, disrupting a key energy supply route through the Strait of Hormuz, New Delhi turned to Moscow to meet its crude oil needs. However, both conflicts have not only impacted India’s trade and economic decisions but have also shaken the country with a human cost, with vessels being attacked during the hostilities near Hormuz and Black Sea.

What did PM Modi discuss with Putin and Pezeshkian about wars?

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During the talks with Putin and Pezeshkian, the Indian prime minister called for an end to the conflicts, stating India’s firm position for “dialogue and diplomacy” to reach a solution. He urged that security remains a key issue in both regions. PM Modi also raised New Delhi’s concerns over the protection of Indian seafarers and commercial vessels. He also stressed that freedom of navigation and commerce should not be disrupted due to ongoing wars.

Following the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Putin, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two leaders “exchanged views on issues of mutual interest in the regional and global sphere, including conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region. PM reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the way forward in resolving conflicts and India stands ready to assist in peace efforts.”

According to the MEA, PM Modi and Pezeshkian “exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia. Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety and well-being of seafarers.”

Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum, PM Modi reiterated the importance of secure supply routes for global trade. “Global trade progress is possible only when sea lanes are secure, supply routes remain open, and seafarers are safe. That is why India is a staunch supporter of freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers,” he said.

Impact of wars on Indian seafarers

Two Indian seafarers reportedly lost their lives in separate ship-related incidents in recent months near the Strait of Hormuz. While five Indian sailors were killed and several others were missing and stranded after attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

India has a major presence in the global shipping workforce. Government figures show that more than 300,000 Indian seafarers are employed on ships operating across international waters, making the country the world’s third-largest supplier of maritime workers.