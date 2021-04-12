Vietnamese envoy gets first dose of Indian COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin

Paying "tributes" to India, Vietnam's ambassador the country Pham Sanh Chau recieved the first dose of Indian vaccine Covaxin. Covaxin is made by Bharat Biotech, headquartered in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad. The envoy got vaccinated at Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

Speaking to WION after getting the first jab, Chau said, "I took the decision to come to a government hospital to take my first jab of Covaxin vaccine. Why I decided to take Covaxin, because I believe that Covaxin is a very good vaccine and it will be safer."

He added, "I am here for more than two years, and it's time for me to pay tribute to this great country of India and its people. Also, acknowledge the contribution of Indian scientists to the noble cause of vaccinating the whole world".

The Vietnamese envoy joins other envoys in getting vaccinated. Earlier this month, Australian envoy Barry O’Farrell got vaccinated using Covisheild vaccine.

In a tweet, the Australian envoy had said, " #FirstDose today of @AstraZeneca ’s #Covishield vaccine, manufactured by Flag of India @SerumInstIndia."

India had earlier this year invited all eligible foreign diplomats and their families based out of Delhi to be vaccinated.

The country began its domestic vaccination drive in January and since then 100 million people have been vaccinated.

New Delhi is also exporting vaccines globally as gift or commercially, and has sent doses to 85 countries so far.