A woman working with a business process outsourcing (BPO) in Pune, Maharashtra, was brutally killed by her male colleague in broad daylight in the presence of dozens of onlookers. A video of the horrifying incident has also emerged on social media, showing the accused attacking the 28-year-old victim, identified as Shubhada Kodare, with a sharp cleaver.

Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The accused was later overpowered by people present at the scene when he dropped the weapon and was thrashed. The incident unfolded in the parking lot of the firm - WNS, located in the Yerwada area of the city.

The attacker, identified as Krishna Kanoja, works in the accounts section of the same firm. Local police in a statement said that the attacker and the victim were at odds because of some money borrowing issue.

Police statement

Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said, “As per the primary information, the suspect allegedly attacked Kodare on her right elbow with a sharp weapon around 6 pm in the parking lot of the firm. It was found that the attack was a fallout of some dispute over money borrowing issue.”

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

The attacker was later detained by police after the victim’s sister filed a police complaint.

Some users on social media criticised onlookers for not intervening while others blasted the authorities for poor law and order. “All nearby men should leave country ASAP!” one user said. “Our education teaches us to be as impotent in society,” wrote another. “Really pathetic that people are just standing around doing nothing,” said a third.

(With inputs from agencies)