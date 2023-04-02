ugc_banner

Vice admiral Suraj Berry takes charge as new Chief of Personnel of Indian Navy

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Apr 02, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Vice Admiral Suraj Berry takes over as the new Chief of Personnel of the Indian Navy. Photograph:(ANI)

In 2006, Berry received the Vishisht Seva Medal (Meritorious Service Medal) for services during the Tsunami Relief operations in Sri Lanka/Maldives and the Nau Sena Medal (Navy Medal) in 2015 for devotion to duty 

Vice Admiral Suraj Berry on Sunday took over as the new Chief of Personnel of the Indian Navy, a news agency reported citing an official document. He succeeded Vice Admiral Satish Kumar Namdeo Ghormade who superannuated after more than 39 years of service to the Navy. 

In a tweet, Indian Navy shared images and informed that "in a solemn ceremony, he laid a wreath at the NWM to honour the Bravehearts & reviewed the Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns". 

The official statement said that Berry was commissioned on January 1, 1987, and is a specialist in Gunnery and Missile Warfare. His Sea commands include the missile vessel INS Nirbhik, missile corvette INS Karmuk, stealth frigate INS Talwar, and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya of which he was the commissioning Commanding Officer. 

The statement further added that his Staff and Operational appointments include those as the Operations Officer of the Mobile Missile Coastal Battery, Fleet Gunnery Officer of the Western Fleet, Defence Adviser to the Indian High Commissioner of Sri Lanka and Maldives, Director at the Directorate of Staff Requirements and Naval Assistant to the Chief of Naval Staff and Principal Director Strategy, Concepts and Transformation at the Naval Headquarters. 

In 2006, Berry received the Vishisht Seva Medal (Meritorious Service Medal) for services during the Tsunami Relief operations in Sri Lanka/Maldives and the Nau Sena Medal (Navy Medal) in 2015 for devotion to duty. 

Meanwhile, Vice Adm Sanjay Jasjit Singh, AVSM, NM assumed the appointment of the Vice Chief of Naval Staff on Saturday and on assumption, he paid homage to the Bravehearts at the National War Memorial and reviewed the Guard of Honour at South Block, New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies) 

