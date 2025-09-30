/Veteran BJP leader and former Delhi unit chief Vijay Kumar Malhotra dies at 93

Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the last few days passed way at the age of 93 on Tuesday morning. Delhi AIIMS said in a statement, "Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a senior BJP leader aged 93 years, was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi, where he passed away in the morning of 30th September 2025."

"With deep sorrow, we have to inform that senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and the first president of Delhi BJP, Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra, passed away this morning," condoling his death, Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement.

Sachdeva added that Malhotra life was an example of simplicity and dedication to public service. Ever since he became part of Jan Sangh, he worked hard putting his efforts to expand the ideology of the Sangh in Delhi. "His life has always been, and will continue to be, a source of inspiration for all BJP workers," he also said.

PM Narendra Modi condoled the demise

A five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi, Malhotra was a prominent face of the party in the national capital. Meanwhile, to pay last respects, his body will be carried to his official Residence 21 Gurdwara Rakabganj Road around 8.45 am for mourners.

After his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise and said that he actively played a vital role in strengthening the party in Delhi. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people’s issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."