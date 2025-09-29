/Army soldier killed in accidental grenade blast in Poonch

The deceased soldier has been identified as Sepoy Choudhary Bhavesh. The cause of the blast is being investigated.
An Indian army soldier lost his life due to an accidental grenade explosion in the Dharba area of Surankote, Poonch district. According to official sources, the incident occurred inside the 16th Rashtriya Rifles (16RR) camp at Draba, resulting in the soldier's death.
The deceased soldier has been identified as Sepoy Choudhary Bhavesh. The cause of the blast is being investigated.
(more details to follow)