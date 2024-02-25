Uttarakhand to table ‘property damage recovery’ bill weeks after Haldwani violence

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government in India’s Uttarakhand state is all set to table a bill in the assembly aimed at dealing strong-handedly with protestors damaging public property.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s government will introduce the 'Uttarakhand Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill' in the assembly during the budget session beginning February 26.

The bill comes weeks after violence erupted in the state’s Haldwani district following an anti-encroachment drive. The state authorities demolished a mosque and a madrasa built illegally on government-owned land, a move that prompted violent protests against police forces.

At least six people were killed and several police officers and media personnel were injured in the riots erupted on Feb 8.

The accused in the case have been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy to mislead the government departments and the court on the basis of false affidavits. The prime accused in the case, Abdul Malik, was arrested by the state police on Saturday (Feb 24) from Delhi.

Details about the bill

The bill is aimed at recovering losses to public property, incurred during protests and strikes, from the organisers and the perpetrators of the crime.

If inked into law, the move will see the establishment of a tribunal under the chairmanship of a retired district judge, which will then decide compensation for the loss of properties.

It must be noted that Uttar Pradesh, another BJP-ruled state, passed a similar law back in 2020.

UCC bill in Uttarakhand

Interestingly, Uttarakhand became the only state in the country days ago to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which proposes uniform civil laws for all communities and religions.

On February 7, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill in the Legislative Assembly marked a "historic day in the history of Uttarakhand."