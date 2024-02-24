Haldwani violence: Uttarakhand police arrest prime accused Abdul Malik from Delhi

Police in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand on Saturday (Feb 24) arrested Abdul Malik, the prime accused of February 8 violence. Uttarakhand Police IG, and Police Headquarters spokesperson Nilesh Anand Bharne confirmed to Indian Express that Malik was arrested from Delhi.

Details about February 8 violence

Violence erupted in the state’s Haldwani district on February 8 after police carried out a demolition exercise at a government-owned place where a mosque and a madrasa stood.

The demolition drive started at 4:30 pm and was finished within one hour. However, it was soon followed by massive stone pelting, arson and encirclement of the local police station, prompting state Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami to issue ‘shoot at sight’ orders.

The crowd reportedly overwhelmed the present police forces, forcing the state to dispatch reinforcements. The situation was brought under control by 9 pm.

Police said the mosque and madrasa were operated by Malik.

Abdul Malik was subsequently served a notice by the Haldwani Municipal Corporation asking him to deposit INR 2.44 crore ($300,000) to cover damage caused to government property.

NGO accused of fuelling violence

Earlier on Friday (Feb 23), Uttarakhand police said they had identified an NGO accused of fuelling the Feb 8 violence by distributing funds.

In a statement released on social media, police warned the benefactors of the non-profit that those donated are being identified.

"A video is being circulated on social media in which a young man is distributing money among the people in Banbhoolpura area. Police are investigating in this regard. Information related to the NGO's account number, registration number, PAN number has also been given to the Income Tax Department and other agencies, by which necessary action is being taken," the police said in a statement.

Police added that the individuals who donated to the ‘Hyderabad Youth Courage NGO’ are being identified.

The process to seize the bank account and registration number of the NGO had also been started by the authorities.