Uttarakhand rains: Ganga crosses danger mark at several places; orange alert issued in 13 districts

Torrential rains in north Indian state of Uttarakhand caused landslides and roadblocks on Sunday. Ganga River also crossed the danger mark in Devprayag and reached the warning level in Haridwar. Heavy rains also led to the release of water from the Alaknanda River dam. According to the Uttarakhand state officials, the water level of the Ganga rose to 463.20 metres, inundating the Sangam Ghat, Ramkund, Dhaneshwar Ghat, and Fuladi Ghat.

Uttarakhand's situation has worsened due to the continuous heavy showers in the last few days. There is a flood-like situation in 71 areas, including Laksar, Khanpur, Roorkee, Bhagwanpur and Haridwar tehsil.

State Disaster Operation Centres has ordered Haridwar District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh to fix gate number 10 of the Bhimgoda barrage at the latest to prevent grave losses due to the high-speed water flowing through the breached gate. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indian Army and Uttarakhand Police are carrying out rescue operations throughout the state.

Ganga water level crosses danger mark in Uttarakhand The water level of the Ganga saw a further rise after officials released 2,000-3,000 cusecs of water from the dam of the GVK hydroelectric project built on the Alaknanda River.

Tehri disaster management officer Brijesh Bhatt told PTI, "The district administration is making frequent calls to warn people to stay away from the banks of the river. The water level of the Ganga in the Muni ki Reti area of Tehri near Rishikesh also increased to 338.60 metres, 0.10 metres above the warning level."

Ganga crossed a warning level of 293 metres in Haridwar on Sunday evening. Officicials have issued an alert in the low-lying areas.

The excessive water flow from the Girthi Ganga River at Niti Ghati caused damage to the bridge on the Joshimath-Malari road in the Chamoli district. The disaster management department said only the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police used the bridge. Meanwhile, the Kali River in Pithoragarh's Dharchula area has crossed the warning mark. Dehradun Meteorological Centre issues 'orange' alert On Monday, the Dehradun Meteorological Centre issued an orange alert due to heavy rains in 13 districts of Uttarakhand. The State Emergency Operation Centre has also directed the district magistrates of Tehri, Pauri, Dehradun and Haridwar to take necessary precautions.

So far, the heavy rains in Uttarakhand have killed five people and damaged several houses. In Haridwar, 17 roads and nine bridges have faced damage.

(With inputs from agencies)