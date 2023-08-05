Uttarakhand landslide: Three confirmed dead, rescue work goes on

The death toll due to massive landslide in India's Himalayan state of Uttarakhand has reached three as rescue work goes on, said officials. The information from the Rudraprayag District administration, a quoted in media reports says that "3 people have been killed and 17 people are missing in the landslide that occurred 16 km before Kedarnath in Rudraprayag's Gaurikund."

Officials reportedly added that two roadside shops and dhabas (rural eateries) were washed away in the debris that came washing down from mountains.

Four local people and 16 of Nepali origin were present in these shops and dhabas when the landslide occurred, added officials.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is conducting a search operation at the spot.

On Saturday (August 5) , a portion of Gangotri National Highway caved in due to a landslide near the Forest Department office at Lisa Depot in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi disrupting vehicular movement.

Officials have said that a stretch of around 60 metres has caved in. The area where the cave-in has occurred is close to an airstrip and is said to be strategically important.

Officials have said that the nearby Tehri Dam is the reason for the landslide.

On Friday, as far as 500 meters ahead of Bhatwadi, the highway was closed to traffic since morning due to falling debris.

Uttarkashi District Administration has said that this had caused a disruption for the devotees who were on a pilgrimage to Gangotri Dham.

In this monsoon season 31 people have died so far, 31 have been injured and 1176 houses have been damaged in the state of Uttarakhand, according to officials.

According to the information received from the State Disaster Management Department, the maximum loss of life and damage to houses has been due to cloudbursts and landslides.

Officials stated, "Since June 15 this year, 10 deaths and 5 injuries have been reported in the state due to landslides, 19 deaths and 21 injuries due to cloudbursts or heavy rains, 2 deaths and 5 injuries due to lightning and 32 houses alone have been completely destroyed due to cloudburst."

(With inputs from agencies)

