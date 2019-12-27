Uttar Pradesh: Mobile internet services restored in Lucknow, Meerut

Mobile Internet services have been restored in Lucknow and Meerut on Friday.

"Last Friday violence erupted after Friday prayers. Keeping this in mind, all these precautions were taken," said Dinesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh.

SMS messages and mobile Internet services of all mobile service providers except BSNL remained suspended in Lucknow on December 27.

The announcement was made in a notification dated December 26 and undersigned by Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

In Bulandshahar, the services will remain suspended till 6:00 am on December 28.

In Agra, Internet Services will remain suspended till 6:00 pm today while in Mathura, Sitapur, Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad and Sambhal, it will remain suspended till further orders.

The services will also remain suspended in Bijnor till the night of December 28.

The Information and Communication Department of Uttar Pradesh said that 498 people have been identified in connection with the damage caused to public property during recent protests in Lucknow, Meerut, Sambhal, Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, Ferozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Mau and Bulandshahar.