/US-Israel-Iran war: PM Modi speaks to Oman, Kuwait leaders as Gulf conflict deepens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 3) held separate telephonic conversations with Haitham bin Tarik of Oman and Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, continuing India’s diplomatic outreach as tensions intensify across West Asia. The calls came a day after Modi spoke with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan, amid a widening conflict between Iran and the United States that has spread across the Gulf region. The escalation has led to airspace closures and raised concerns over oil supplies and energy infrastructure.

During his conversations with the Omani Sultan and the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Modi expressed concern over attacks in Gulf countries and discussed the safety of the Indian community residing there. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) voiced grave concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Iran and the Gulf. It reiterated that the safety and well-being of nearly one crore Indian nationals in the Middle East remains a top priority.

On Monday, Modi had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, backing efforts to restore peace and stability in the region. He condemned attacks on both countries and stressed that the earliest restoration of regional stability was essential. Modi also thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for ensuring the welfare of the Indian community during what he described as “difficult times.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also reached out to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE, including Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He additionally held discussions with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. With more than 700 reported fatalities in Iran and continued strikes across Gulf nations and Israel, the conflict shows no signs of abating.