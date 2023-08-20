US: Indian family from Karnataka found dead in Maryland home, says report

An Indian family in the United States was found dead at its residence in Maryland, Indian media reported on Sunday (August 20). According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the family- a couple and their six-year-old son- hailed, from Karnataka's Davanagere district. On Saturday, the Baltimore Police said though double-murder and suicide were being suspected, the motive behind the deaths was yet to be determined.

A spokesperson from the Baltimore Police said the man was suspected to have committed the double-murder of his wife and son before killing himself. As per the TOI report, the man's mother said that she received a phone call from the police saying the three (his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson) died by suicide. The mother said the reason behind the deaths was being investigated, adding she spoke to her son and daughter-in-law last week.

The report also said that the man had been residing in the US for the last nine years, and both he and his wife were working as software engineers. The man's cousin claimed that the couple were happily married.

The man's family members have now approached Indian authorities to help them repatriate the mortal remains of the deceased. A police officer in the Davanagere district assured that all possible assistance would be provided to the family.

